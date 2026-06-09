MUZAFFARABAD – Pakistani intelligence agencies in Azad Kashmir uncovered suspected espionage network in Muzaffarabad, arresting five individuals in operation that officials say highlights continued attempts by Modi led government to destabilize peace in Pakistan.

The operation was carried out in Chhela area by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in coordination with local law enforcement agencies, acting on actionable intelligence during a period of heightened political tensions and protests in the region.

The raid led to the arrest of five suspects allegedly linked to a foreign intelligence network. Authorities claim the group was engaged in activities that posed a potential threat to sensitive installations and public security in Azad Kashmir.

During the operation, security personnel reportedly recovered laptops, mobile phones, and communication devices containing sensitive data and suspicious contacts. Officials say preliminary analysis of the material indicates coordinated communication patterns consistent with organized covert activity.

A major development reportedly emerged during interrogation, when investigators were led to a hidden weapons cache. Security sources claim the recovery included seven automatic weapons, multiple hand grenades, and other military-grade equipment allegedly stored for future operations.

Officials further said detailed maps of key locations across Azad Kashmir were also seized, along with documents allegedly outlining planned targets and operational details. The material is now undergoing forensic examination to determine the full scope of the network.

Digital forensic experts are currently analyzing seized devices to trace communication links, funding channels, and possible external coordination. Investigators believe the arrested individuals may be part of a broader network with wider operational reach.

Security officials have also pointed to possible external involvement aimed at disturbing peace and stability in the region, stating that the investigation is exploring all potential facilitators and support structures behind the alleged plot.