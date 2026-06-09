Record E-Challan defaulter nabbed in Lahore with over Rs20Lac in unpaid fines

LAHORE – Lahore Traffic Police detained biker carrying staggering burden of unpaid e-challans worth more than Rs2.08 million.

The suspect, identified as Baz Muhammad, was pulled over during in a routine operation conducted by traffic police and during verification of vehicl, authorities discovered that 421 vehicles, including motorcycles and rickshaws, were registered in Baz Muhammad’s name.

Police records showed that the vehicles linked to suspect accumulated Rs2,088,800 in unpaid e-challan penalties, making him one of the most major traffic fine defaulters ever flagged by city’s traffic cops.

After the verification, traffic police seized bike being used by the suspect and shifted it to Muslim Town Police Station, while further legal and administrative action was initiated.

CTO said authorities have now blacklisted all vehicles registered under Baz Muhammad’s name, effectively restricting their ability to avail various registration and transfer-related services until the outstanding dues are addressed.

The dramatic case comes amid aggressive citywide campaign against serial traffic violators. CTO Rahim Shirazi revealed that Lahore Traffic Police already blacklisted more than 1Lac vehicles and motorcycles over unpaid e-challans as authorities tighten the net around repeat offenders.

Officials said the operation sends a clear message that mounting e-challan penalties can no longer be ignored, as digital tracking and enforcement mechanisms continue to identify habitual violators across the provincial capital.