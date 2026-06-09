Trax Logistics faces Licence Cancellation as PTA demands long-delayed VTS Compliance

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) comes down hard on Trax Logistics Trackers (Pvt) Ltd amid ongoing “compliance pending” issues. The telecom regulator issued a final 30-day ultimatum to the company to meet all licensing requirements for its Vehicle Tracking Services (VTS) authorization or risk automatic cancellation of its licence, originally issued on January 7, 2016.

A report by TechJuice said PTA directed Trax Logistics to complete all outstanding formalities and obtain a commencement certificate without further delay. Among the basic but apparently still unresolved requirements is the use of SIMs issued by PTA-licensed local mobile operators under Section 23 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996,

Under existing telecom regulations, VTS operators are required to commence services within one year of licensing and secure a commencement certificate before launching commercial operations. However, Trax Logistics appears to have treated this timeline more as flexible guidance than a binding condition, stretching the process far beyond what the rules originally allowed.

A subsequent inspection conducted on May 15, 2025, further deepened regulatory concerns, revealing gaps in operational readiness. The report noted that the company failed to demonstrate an effective tracking system, had no agreements with local cellular operators, lacked a proper customer complaint mechanism, and could not provide verifiable IMEI or network integration details. Additionally, approvals for service contracts and the commercial code of practice were also missing, raising questions about how the service was functioning in the first place.

Trax Logistics officials however defended the company’s model by saying that its tracking system was designed primarily for cross-border logistics and operated through international roaming SIMs provided via global partners. On this basis, he argued that agreements with local telecom operators were not required. However, PTA rejected this stance outright, reiterating that any service operating within Pakistan falls under national jurisdiction and must comply with domestic telecom laws, including mandatory arrangements with local mobile operators.