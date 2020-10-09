US magazine exposes Indian links with terrorist groups

NEW YORK – A United States (US) based journal ’Foreign Policy’ has exposed Indian annex with terrorist groups and termed the Indian extremist policies as dangerous for international and regional peace.

In its article ‘Indians and Central Asians are the new face of the Islamic State’ the magazine said that Indian backed terrorist attacks are taking new turns in the countries all around the world while effecting neighbouring countries as well.

It said that an increasing number of Indian and Central Asian links to plots outside their regions is dangerous for the neighboring countries.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advanced a series of policies promoting a Hindu nationalist narrative openly hostile toward Muslims.

It exposed India extremism before the world and said that for Indians, the international role has been more limited, with Indians for the most part appearing in attacks in Afghanistan and in limited numbers on the battlefield in Syria, it added.

The threat emerged most recently with the attack by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) on Jalalabad prison in early August. It follows the earlier decision by ISKP to use an Indian fighter to attack a Sikh gurdwara—a place of worship—in Kabul, the article stated.

The international magazine Foreign Policy also exposed Indian links to the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter attacks, the attack on a Turkish nightclub on New Year’s Eve 2017, or the 2017 truck attacks in New York City and Stockholm.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here, that last year, the Islamic State officially announced the creation of an affiliate in India.