Pakistan celebrates Mushtaq Ahmed’s courage on Heroic Return from Gaza Aid Convoy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s ex Senator Mushtaq Ahmed,. who was detained by Israel during the Global Sumud Flotilla’s mission to Gaza. returned home to a thunderous hero’s welcome.

Draped in a black-and-white keffiyeh, the ex-lawmaker was greeted by a sea of supporters who showered him with rose petals, garlanded him with flowers, and chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian cause. The emotional homecoming marked the end of an extraordinary journey that captured global attention.

Ahmed had led the Pakistani delegation aboard the 45-vessel flotilla that set sail from Spain to break Israel’s blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to its besieged residents. The mission included international figures such as Greta Thunberg, and was hailed worldwide as a bold stand for justice.

However, as the flotilla neared Gaza, Israeli forces swooped in, intercepting the ships and detaining the activists on board including Mushtaq Ahmed before later deporting them.

After his release, Ahmed was sent to Jordan, where the Pakistani embassy in Amman ensured his safety and organized his return under special instructions from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy confirmed: “Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed has safely departed for Pakistan.” The Foreign Office reposted the message as congratulations poured in from across the country.

Upon arrival, Ahmed expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s Foreign Office for its swift diplomatic intervention through a friendly European mission in Tel Aviv, and thanked the embassy staff in Amman for their full support.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar praised Ahmed’s “unwavering courage and commitment to the Palestinian people,” calling him a symbol of Pakistan’s moral solidarity with Gaza.

As the crowd in Islamabad cheered his name, one message was clear — Pakistan stands with Gaza, and Mushtaq Ahmed has become its fearless face of defiance.