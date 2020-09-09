NAB initiates inquiries against Billion Tree project, sugar subsidy scandal

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Executive Board on Wednesday approved multiple inquiries against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Billion Tree Tsunami Project, sugar subsidy scandal and others.

The inquiries were approved during the meeting of the board with NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal in chair.

The EBM authorized conducting of seven investigations including four separate investigations in Billion Tree Tsunami Project, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, investigation against management of Almsa Model Town and Professor Model Town and others, investigations against officers/officials, others of the Text Book Board, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, investigations against Mirza Khan Soherani, officers/officials of Education Department and literacy department, Government of Sindh.

The EBM approved 12 inquiries including six separate inquiries against Billion Tree Tsunami Project, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, management and others of Sugar Mills in Sugar Subsidy Scandal, inquiries against Abdul Raheem Khan, Zahoor Ahmed, Azmat Ali Shah, Hamza Khan, Arash ur Rehman, Additional Controller ,Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan and others, officers/officials of Bannu Sugar Mills Limited, Archaeology Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Khan Chandio, member Provincial Assembly, Burhan Khan Chandio, Member Provincial Assembly, Officers/officials and others of Revenue Department.

The EBM authorized filing of a corruption reference against Asim Murtaza Khan, former Director/Chief Executive Officer/ Member Board of Directors, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and others. The accused has allegedly been awarded oil and gas contracts to Ms Moranoftodo, which caused heavy losses to national exchequer.

The EBM has closed inquiries against Qaiser Wali Khan, former member Provincial Assembly, officers/officials and others of Pak PWD, officers/officials of LGE and RDD,TMA Town, officers/officials, others of Gomal University, Dera Ismael Khan, former district Nazim Peshawar and others, officers/officials of local government department , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dilawar Hussain Memon, CEO, SEPCO, Sukkur, Nazir Soomro, CTO, Sukkur and otehrs owing to absence of evidence as per law.

The EBM accorded approval to Sarir Muhammad, former DGPDA, Muhammad Tariq, Former General Manager, PDA, Abdul Haleem Paracha, former Director PDA, Mirza Khan Housing Officer PDA and others due to absence of evidence in accordance with law.

Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Operations, and NAB, Rawalpindi, DG Rawalpindi, While DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, DG, NAB, Sukkur and DG NAB, Karachiattended the meeting through video link besides senior officers also attended the meeting.

It is a year long considered policy of NAB to provide details of the Executive Board Meeting to the people, which does not aim to hurt the feelings of anyone, said NAB press release

All inquiries, investigations are started on the basis of alleged allegations which are not final. NAB decides to proceed ahead after getting the point of view of all accused as per law in order to meet the ends of justice.

NAB chief said that NAB is making serious efforts to eradicate corruption with the realisation to make the country corruption free. He said that NAB's topmost priority is to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion. He said that NAB has recovered record Rs 468 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements since its inception and deposited the amount into national exchequer.

The performance of NAB has been appreciated by reputed national and International organizations, which is an honor for NAB. The bureau has affiliations with only the state of Pakistan.

He said NAB is utilizing all possible resources to recover the looted amount from corrupt elements. Measures are being taken to arrest proclaimed offenders as per law of the land so that the corrupt elements could be pushed to the dock. Law will make its course.

Chairman NAB directed all Regional Bureaus of NAB to conduct all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the prescribed time frame as per law. He directed investigation officers and prosecutors to pursue the cases in accountability courts after complete preparation on the basis of solid evidence as per law, so that the corrupt elements could be brought to justice as per law.