Nawaz Sharif moves petition against surrender orders
Associated Press of Pakistan
09:43 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
Nawaz Sharif moves petition against surrender orders
ISLAMABAD - The legal team of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday submitted two different miscellaneous petitions in Islamabad High Court (IHC) praying it to review the previous orders for former prime minister to surrender by September 10.

In his petitions, Nawaz Sharif said that he was under treatment abroad and it was not possible for him to appear before the court in such condition.

Nawaz Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Haris also attached the medical reports of his client dated September 4, with the applications filed this day.

The petitions prayed the court that a representative of Nawaz Sharif should be allowed to appear before the bench in appeals pertaining NAB references during his absence. The heath condition of former prime minister was not appropriate for appearance in court.

It also prayed to the court review its previous orders for Nawaz Sharif to surrender and withdraw its summons to the accused.

It further said that Nawaz Sharif was suffering from hypertension, cardiac problem and other diseases and hence required proper medical treatment.

