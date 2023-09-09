Islamabad Weather Update

Heavy rains lashed parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, causing inundated water in low-lying areas of the federal capital.
Islamabad Rain Update
Islamabad and adjourning areas recorded more than 25 millimetres of downpour on Saturday. Rain-wind-thundershower is also expected at isolated places during night.
Islamabad temperature today
On Saturday, the mercury was recorded 32°C at 11am, while the temperature is expected to move up to 37°C.
Humidity was recorded at over 90 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 11km/h.
Islamabad Air Quality
Islamabad’s air quality was recorded at 118, which is unhealthy. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups.
Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure, experts said.
Synoptic Situation
Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while humid in plain areas during the next twelve hours.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 9, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,185.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.