Islamabad Weather Update

Heavy rains lashed parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, causing inundated water in low-lying areas of the federal capital.

Islamabad Rain Update

Islamabad and adjourning areas recorded more than 25 millimetres of downpour on Saturday. Rain-wind-thundershower is also expected at isolated places during night.

Islamabad temperature today

On Saturday, the mercury was recorded 32°C at 11am, while the temperature is expected to move up to 37°C.

Humidity was recorded at over 90 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 11km/h.

Islamabad Air Quality

Islamabad’s air quality was recorded at 118, which is unhealthy. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups.

Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure, experts said.

Synoptic Situation

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while humid in plain areas during the next twelve hours.