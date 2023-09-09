Weather update for Lahore

As the scorching summer maintains its grip in parts of the country, the Met Office has predicted hot and humid weather in Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Pakistan Meteorological Department also predicted chances of rain-wind-thundershower at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, surroundings during afternoon/evening.

Lahore temperature today

On Saturday, the mercury reached 37°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 33°C in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 60 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 17km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 7 which is high, with visibility around 1.6 km.

Lahore Air Quality

Lahore’s air quality was recorded 153, which is very unhealthy. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country; however, rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Northeast Punjab, Southeast Sindh، Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.