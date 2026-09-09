Another Blow to Fitna al-Hindustan as 11 Militants Killed in Balochistan: ISPR

QUETTA – Pakistani Security forces delivered another blow to terrorist network in Balochistan, killing 11 militants in intelligence-based operations carried out in Kharan and Washuk, ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said the operations were conducted on September 6 and 7 after intelligence reports indicated terrorist activity in the two areas. In Kharan, security forces successfully foiled an attempt by terrorists to block a key road and disrupt traffic. According to ISPR, eight Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed during the operation.

A separate operation in Washuk proved equally significant, with security forces targeting and destroying a terrorist hideout and killing three more militants.

The operation also led to the recovery of a massive quantity of explosives. ISPR said security forces seized 2.9 tonnes of explosive material, which the terrorists were allegedly using to manufacture improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The operation shows scale of the terrorist network’s alleged preparations and capabilities in the area. ISPR said sanitisation operations are continuing to track down and eliminate any remaining terrorists in the surrounding areas.

The military’s media wing reiterated that operations against foreign-sponsored terrorism would continue with full force under the Azm-e-Istehkam initiative.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces for their successful operations in Kharan and Washuk and paid tribute to their professional capabilities.

Naqvi said the security forces had successfully thwarted the terrorists’ nefarious designs, praising the personnel involved in the operations. He said security forces remained determined to completely eliminate Indian-sponsored terrorists and prevent them from carrying out attacks or disrupting peace in the region.