FBISE Inter Results Class 12 Position Holders, Toppers 2026

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad, has officially declared the results for the HSSC-II (Class 12) 1st Annual Examination 2026. The board also proudly announced the list of top position holders across various academic groups, celebrating the outstanding academic achievements of students from across the country.
FBISE Pre-Medical Topper
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|Institution
|First
|Ammara Azhar
|1079
|Army Public School and College (Girls), Rawalpindi Cantt.
|Second
|Muhammad Jahanzaib
|1078
|Punjab College of Science, Blue Area, Islamabad
|Third
|Syeda Iman Fatima
|1076
|Army Public School and College, Gujranwala Cantt
Pre-Engineering Group
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|Institution
|First
|Rameen Arjmand
|1075
|Army Public School & College Girls Pasban, Rawalpindi Cantt.
|Second
|Zainab Samee
|1070
|Army Public School and College, Gujranwala Cantt
|Third
|Ansa Fatima
|1068
|KIPS College, Wah Cantt Campus
Science General Group
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|Institution
|First
|Abdullah Azhar
|1063
|Punjab College of Science, Blue Area, Islamabad
|Second
|Hayan Azhar
|1059
|Defence Forces Public School & College, Rawalpindi Cantt.
|Third
|Hadia Zakria
|1056
|Punjab College Campus of Hill House Boarding School, Islamabad
Commerce Group
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|Institution
|First
|Aqsa Farooq
|1051
|HCCS Educational System, Rawalpindi
|Second
|Aayeza Afzal
|1047
|HCCS Educational System, Rawalpindi
|Third
|Amna Asif
|1046
|Punjab College Jinnah Campus, Islamabad
Humanities Group
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|Institution
|First
|Emaan Fatima
|1007
|Army Public Degree College, Malir Cantt, Karachi
|Second
|Aamna Azhar
|1003
|Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-6/2, Islamabad
|Third (Tie)
|Raja Yahya Bin Fazil
|1002
|Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, Islamabad
|Third (Tie)
|Umair Raza
|1002
|F.G. Degree College, Aziz Bhatti Road, Lahore Cantt