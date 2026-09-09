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FBISE Inter Results Class 12 Position Holders, Toppers 2026

By News Desk
12:24 pm | Sep 9, 2026
Fbise Inter Results Class 12 Position Holders Toppers 2026
Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad, has officially declared the results for the HSSC-II (Class 12) 1st Annual Examination 2026. The board also proudly announced the list of top position holders across various academic groups, celebrating the outstanding academic achievements of students from across the country.

FBISE Pre-Medical Topper

Fbise Inter Results Class 12 Position Holders Toppers 2026

Position Name Marks Institution
First Ammara Azhar 1079 Army Public School and College (Girls), Rawalpindi Cantt.
Second Muhammad Jahanzaib 1078 Punjab College of Science, Blue Area, Islamabad
Third Syeda Iman Fatima 1076 Army Public School and College, Gujranwala Cantt

Pre-Engineering Group

Fbise Inter Results Class 12 Position Holders Toppers 2026
Position Name Marks Institution
First Rameen Arjmand 1075 Army Public School & College Girls Pasban, Rawalpindi Cantt.
Second Zainab Samee 1070 Army Public School and College, Gujranwala Cantt
Third Ansa Fatima 1068 KIPS College, Wah Cantt Campus

FBISE GAZETTE DOWNLOAD 2026

Science General Group

Fbise Inter Results Class 12 Position Holders Toppers 2026

Position Name Marks Institution
First Abdullah Azhar 1063 Punjab College of Science, Blue Area, Islamabad
Second Hayan Azhar 1059 Defence Forces Public School & College, Rawalpindi Cantt.
Third Hadia Zakria 1056 Punjab College Campus of Hill House Boarding School, Islamabad

Commerce Group

Fbise Inter Results Class 12 Position Holders Toppers 2026
Position Name Marks Institution
First Aqsa Farooq 1051 HCCS Educational System, Rawalpindi
Second Aayeza Afzal 1047 HCCS Educational System, Rawalpindi
Third Amna Asif 1046 Punjab College Jinnah Campus, Islamabad

Humanities Group

Fbise Inter Results Class 12 Position Holders Toppers 2026

Position Name Marks Institution
First Emaan Fatima 1007 Army Public Degree College, Malir Cantt, Karachi
Second Aamna Azhar 1003 Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-6/2, Islamabad
Third (Tie) Raja Yahya Bin Fazil 1002 Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, Islamabad
Third (Tie) Umair Raza 1002 F.G. Degree College, Aziz Bhatti Road, Lahore Cantt
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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