Housing Societies face action as Punjab enforces Digital Records, NOCs

LAHORE – For years, housing approvals and revenue records have been linked with paperwork, leaving buyers and developers to navigate a maze of procedures, and now, Punjab is preparing to change the game, with digital records, online NOCs and tougher monitoring of housing societies across the region.

The provincial authorties are preparing for major shake-up in the housing sector, introducing tougher regulations aimed at bringing housing societies, property dealers and project advertising under tighter scrutiny.

The proposed legislation could change how housing schemes operate across Punjab, including Lahore, with authorities planning to replace several traditional, paper-based procedures with digital systems.

Under new framework, residents and stakeholders would be able to access revenue records digitally, while approvals and NOCs for private housing schemes would also be processed through an electronic system. The move is aimed at reducing procedural delays while improving transparency in the approval of housing projects.

The government is also turning its attention to property dealers and housing scheme advertisements. Dealers would be required to undergo formal registration, while promotional material for housing projects would be monitored to ensure that schemes comply with regulatory requirements.

Authorities are also planning independent checks on the development costs claimed by housing projects. Third-party verification would be introduced to provide greater oversight of project expenditures and curb potential irregularities.

The proposed reforms also address the growing issue of unauthorised housing developments. A separate mechanism is being prepared to determine how illegal housing schemes can be regularised, while officials have warned that violators could face strict action once the new regulations come into force.

The proposed reforms signal a tougher regulatory approach toward Punjab’s housing sector, with digital oversight, financial scrutiny and stricter enforcement set to become key features of the new system.