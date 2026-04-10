Emirates shares update on air tickets rebooking, refund amid Middle East conflict

DUBAI – Emirates airline has shared an update about rebooking and refund of air tickets disrupted due to ongoing situation in the Middle East.

“If your travel plans have been affected, we’ll do our best to rebook you on the next available Emirates flight. This applies to most disrupted tickets, including journeys connecting beyond Dubai,” it said in an official statement.

It has unveiled various options for customers who booked the tickets to travel between 28 February and 31 May.

Rebook on an alternate flight

The airline said Emirates can rebook on another flight to your intended destination for travel up to 15 June, 2026. If your original travel date is within 72 hours, rebook by visiting http://emirat.es/managebooking or “Manage Your Booking” on the Emirates App. If your booking is for later, please contact us for assistance at http://emirat.es/support.

Request a refund

The customers can request for a refund of your ticket by completing the refund form at http://emirat.es/refund. Please allow up to 21 days for your request to be processed.