Lahore woman gang-raped on pretext of job offer

LAHORE – Police have arrested the primary suspect involved in alleged gang-rape of a woman in the Garden Town area.

Authorities said the accused lured the victim under the pretext of offering her a job. The search for the other suspects is ongoing.

Police said the investigation team used modern technology to track and apprehend the main suspect, identified as Imran.

Initial investigations revealed that he called the victim to Kalma Chowk, claiming to offer a home-based job, and then took her on a motorcycle to a residence in Garden Town.

Police stated that Imran and two accomplices allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and recorded the incident. The accused reportedly threatened to make the video public in an attempt to silence the victim.

A formal complaint has been filed, and a case has been registered against one identified suspect and two unknown individuals.

Police officer Jehandad Akram emphasized that raids are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects, stressing that those involved in the exploitation of women will not be shown leniency.

Authorities confirmed that further investigation is in progress and assured that the other accused will be arrested soon.