Pakistan announces Visa-on-Arrival facility for global delegates attending Iran–US Talks

ISLAMABAD – Iran–US talks are set to start today in Islamabad amid a fragile ceasefire, and to facilitate foreign delegates, Islamabad announced special visa-on-arrival facility for all delegates and journalists attending the high-profile meeting.

The move, aimed at ensuring smooth international participation, comes as capital tightens security and makes extensive arrangements, placing Islamabad at the centre of a critical diplomatic effort to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Islamabad announced it will issue visas on arrival for all participants travelling to Islamabad for the Iran–US talks, underscoring intense global attention on the breakthrough engagement.

The high-level discussions are set to begin, after a fragile two-week ceasefire between Tehran and Washington after weeks of escalating tensions that brought the rivals to the brink. The temporary truce, facilitated through Pakistan’s back-channel diplomacy, has now opened a narrow but crucial window for direct dialogue aimed at de-escalation.

Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that all delegates, including international journalists covering the “Islamabad Talks 2026,” will be eligible for visa-on-arrival processing. In an additional facilitation measure, airlines have been instructed to allow eligible passengers to board even without prior visas, ensuring last-minute arrivals are not disrupted.

Officials say the sweeping travel arrangements are intended to guarantee maximum global participation, bringing together diplomats, policymakers, and media representatives from multiple countries. Immigration authorities have been directed to provide full on-ground assistance to ensure fast-track processing at entry points.

As Islamabad braces for the diplomatic spotlight, the capital has been placed under heightened security. Two public holidays have been declared, the Red Zone has been heavily fortified, and the Serena Hotel has been reserved exclusively for visiting delegations. Traffic diversions and road closures are already in effect, while hospitals and emergency services remain on high alert. A 30-member US advance team has also arrived to inspect preparations ahead of the talks.

The South Asian nation is playing an increasingly central role as a mediator, maintaining back-channel communication between Tehran and Washington while also coordinating with regional stakeholders, including China, to support de-escalation efforts.

Officials say Islamabad is positioning itself as a critical diplomatic hub at a pivotal moment, one where cautious optimism now hangs over the prospect of Iran and the United States finally sitting across the table after years of strained relations.