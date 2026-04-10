Pakistan Navy rescues 18 crew members from burning vessel in Arabian Sea

KARACHI – The Pakistan Navy successfully rescued 18 crew members from a distressed merchant vessel, MV Gold Autumn, during a humanitarian operation in the North Arabian Sea after receiving a distress signal.

The vessel was located approximately 200 nautical miles (around 370 kilometers) south of the Pakistani coast. The rescued crew included nationals from China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Following the emergency alert, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) activated its Maritime Rescue Coordination Center and dispatched Pakistan Navy ship PNS Hunain, which was on a maritime patrol mission, to carry out the rescue operation.

Demonstrating professional expertise and operational capability, PNS Hunain’s team assisted in extinguishing the fire onboard the vessel, provided medical aid to the affected individuals, safely evacuated the crew, and assessed the damage to the ship.

The rescued individuals have been shifted to Karachi for further medical treatment and will later be repatriated to their respective countries.

The Pakistan Navy stated that such humanitarian efforts reflect its commitment to responding swiftly and effectively to emergencies within its maritime domain, ensuring timely assistance whenever needed.