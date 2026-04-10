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Today Open Market Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 10 April 2026

By News Desk
8:24 am | Apr 10, 2026

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan witnessed minimal changes on Friday. In Open market, US Dollar’s buying rate stands at Rs278.95 and selling at Rs280.05. In inter-bank, PKR hovered at 279.02 agaisnt USD with a gain of Rs0.03.

Euro stood at Rs323.65 for buying and Rs328.05 for selling while the UK pound sterling was available at Rs374.11 for buying and Rs379.74 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE dirham was trading at Rs76.15 for buying and Rs77.25 for selling. Saudi Riyal stood at Rs74.5 and Rs75.7 for buying and selling respectively, while the Qatari riyal was recorded at Rs71.21 for buying and Rs72.5 for selling.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.95 280.05
Euro EUR 323.65 328.05
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374.11 379.74
UAE Dirham AED 76.15 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 71.21 72.5
Australian Dollar AUD 194.89 201.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 727.45 738.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.39 206.05
Chinese Yuan CNY 36.45 37.55
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.2 36.2
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.72 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877 888.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.25 66.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.14 162.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.65 27.95
Omani Riyal OMR 723.7 733.9
Singapore Dollar SGD 215.07 220.5
Swedish Krona SEK 30.2 30.5
Swiss Franc CHF 355 358.85
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
   
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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