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US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 9 April, 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Apr 9, 2026

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan shows tweaks in the open market, with major international currencies including the US dollar, euro and British pound continuing to trade at strong levels against the Pakistani rupee.

On Thursday, US Dollar’s buying rate is Rs279 and greenback is selling at Rs280.10. Euro hovers at Rs321.65 for buying and Rs326.05 for selling, while the UK pound trading at Rs375.23 and Rs380.74 respectively.

UAE dirham was available at Rs76.20 for buying and Rs77.30 for selling. Saudi riyal was trading at Rs74.50 and Rs75.70, while the Qatari riyal stood at Rs71.21 for buying and Rs72.50 for selling. The Omani riyal was recorded at Rs720.85 and Rs731.90, while the Bahraini dinar reached Rs726.15 for buying and Rs741.01 for selling.

Among other major currencies, the Australian dollar was trading at Rs194.10 for buying and Rs201.29 for selling, while the Canadian dollar stood at Rs199.46 and Rs208.84. The Singapore dollar was recorded at Rs215.07 and Rs220.50, and the New Zealand dollar at Rs157.14 and Rs162.25.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.00 280.10
Euro EUR 321.65 326.05
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.23 380.74
UAE Dirham AED 76.20 77.30
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.50 75.70
Qatari Riyal QAR 71.21 72.50
Omani Riyal OMR 720.85 731.90
Bahraini Dinar BHD 726.15 741.01
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.00 888.35
Australian Dollar AUD 194.10 201.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.46 208.84
Singapore Dollar SGD 215.07 220.50
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.14 162.25
Swiss Franc CHF 355.00 358.85
Chinese Yuan CNY 36.45 37.55
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.65 27.95
Swedish Krona SEK 30.20 30.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.25 66.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.06 36.06
Thai Baht THB 8.00 8.15
Japanese Yen JPY 1.72 1.82
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.27
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Apr-2026/gold-rate-in-pakistan-today-1-tola-10-grams-gold-prices-9-april-2026  
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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