Couple, who stole Rs9 million in Lahore arrested
Share
LAHORE - A woman and her husband who stole Rs9 million from her employer has been arrested, Police said on Monday.
They were identified as Farzana and Babar. Only Rs4.3 million was recovered from them, the police added.
The incident took place in the city'sHarbanspura area where Farzana worked as a maid at the house of Asim Farhan. She stole the money with the help of her husband and fled.
After registering the case, the police nabbed the couple. The suspects have confessed to the crime and said they used the money to purchase a plot, furniture, and animals. The police expect to get more information from them after another round of interrogations.
- PM Imran to inaugurate much-awaited Peshawar BRT on August 1310:56 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
- Four family members electrocuted to death in Sheikhupura10:09 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
-
-
- otton can help in economic breakthrough for Pakistan, says food ...11:56 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
- Simon Cowell in hospital after breaking his back05:32 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
- Aagha Ali, Hina Altaf slammed for normalising body shaming03:57 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
- Aiman Khan continues to be Pakistan's most followed celebrity on ...03:03 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020