Karachi weather today update

KARACHI – People in country’s financial capital Karachi can expect cloudy and breezy weather with shower in spots late this afternoon.

The latest report shared by Pakistan Meteorological Department said the metropolis is likely to experience strong winds and drizzle near coastal areas. However, AccuWeather, and other weather forecasting services have around 1mm light showers forecast for Thursday.

How high can Karachi’s temperature go?

The minimum temperature has been 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 29 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 26 kilometers per hour, with a humidity ratio of over 71 percent, contributing to the overall sultry atmosphere.

The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 3, which is moderate, while Cloud Cover is said to be around 83 percent with visibility to be around 2.0 km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality worsened to 112 on Tuesday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure.