Web Desk 01:28 PM | 10 Aug, 2023
Weather update for Lahore
Source: File Photo

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the provincial capital Lahore and other Punjab districts.

Lahore Rain Update

Despite a prediction of sultry weather, rain-wind thundershower is also expected in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Shakargarh, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Murree and Galliyat.

Lahore Temperature today

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature of the city is likely to drop to 35C, and mercury can go up to 37. Winds blew at 12km/h.

The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 10, which is high, while Cloud Cover is said to be over 51 percent with visibility to be around 10km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore, once known as the city of gardens, worsened to 157, which is Very Unhealthy. Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity.

Some individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

PMD predicted that weak moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.

Rain wind, and thundershower is expected in northeast Punjab, the Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Gusty/dust-raising winds are likely in central and southern parts of the country during afternoon.

Last 24 Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places in northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Gujrat, Narowal 04, Islamabad (Saidpur) and Sialkot (A/P) 01.

