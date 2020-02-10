German woman denied entry into Pakistan
Web Desk
11:57 AM | 10 Feb, 2020
German woman denied entry into Pakistan
Share

Islamabad: The Federal investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday held a foreign national woman who reached Pakistan without a visa, local media reported.

The woman identified as a German national was taken into custody at the Islamabad International Airport after she reached through Qatar Airlines' flight.

The FIA officials have denied her entry and she, according to reports, will be deported through any available flight.

More to follow...

More From This Category
Seven-day polio eradication campaign begins in ...
12:52 PM | 10 Feb, 2020
Sindh govt officials caught lying during CM ...
12:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2020
LHC issues stay order against conversion of Ishaq ...
12:32 PM | 10 Feb, 2020
German woman denied entry into Pakistan
11:57 AM | 10 Feb, 2020
Former TTP spokesman Ehsan Ullah Ehsan claims ...
11:46 AM | 10 Feb, 2020
PM Imran calls key meeting of spokespersons today
11:08 AM | 10 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's what Hamza Ali Abbasi has to say about Zindagi Tamasha's ban
01:26 PM | 10 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr