German woman denied entry into Pakistan
11:57 AM | 10 Feb, 2020
Islamabad: The Federal investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday held a foreign national woman who reached Pakistan without a visa, local media reported.
The woman identified as a German national was taken into custody at the Islamabad International Airport after she reached through Qatar Airlines' flight.
The FIA officials have denied her entry and she, according to reports, will be deported through any available flight.
More to follow...
