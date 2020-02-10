LHC issues stay order against conversion of Ishaq Dar’s residence into shelter home

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a stay order against government’s move to convert former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s residence into a shelter home.

According to media details, a petition was filed by Ishaq Dar’s wife, Tabassum Dar in LHC against the conversion of former finance minister residence into a shelter home. She took the plea in the petition Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued a stay order against the auction of this residence of her husband.

Government of Punjab has converted this residence into shelter home illegally. This step by the Punjab government is alien to law and constitution.

She further contended that the Punjab government has violated IHC orders, adding that the government is subjecting PML-N leaders to political victimization. Therefore, the court should declare this move of Punjab government null and void.

The LHC has sought reply from Punjab government within 10 days with reference to petition from the wife of Ishaq Dar besides issuing stay orders against converting Ishaq Dar residence into shelter home by the provincial government.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that government had announced to put Ishaq Dar residence Ajveri house to auction, however, the IHC had stopped the auction.