Aamir Masood becomes air marshal as promotions in PAF announced
Web Desk
05:41 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday announced promotions of various officers of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) with one promoting to the rank of air marshal and 10 others as air vice marshal.

A PAF spokesperson said, "The Government of Pakistan has promoted Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood to the rank of Air Marshal".

He further said that seven of ten officers who has become air vice marshals from air commodores are from general duty (pilot) branch and remaining are from the PAF's engineering branch.

The promoted officers from the GD (P) branch were Air Vice Marshal Amir Rashid, Air Vice Marshal S Fauad Masud Hatmi, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Jamal Arshad, Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Sarfraz, Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad and Air Vice Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar.

The officers from the engineering branch, who were promoted to the next rank, were Air Vice Marshal Irfan Zaheer, Air Vice Marshal Asif Maqsood and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat.

