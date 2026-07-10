Anmol Pinky to be inducted in drug case on July 25

KARACHI – A judicial magistrate in Karachi’s South district has fixed July 25 to indict Anmol alias Pinky, who has been arrested in connection with alleged drug trafficking cases.

The court postponed further proceedings for two weeks after setting the date for indictment. Jail authorities said copies of charge sheets and witness statements related to six cases have been provided to the accused in accordance with court orders.

Police officials said the cases against Anmol were registered between 2020 and 2022, during which she was declared absconder. According to police, she was later arrested in a Garden police station case and subsequently taken into custody in the other cases.

Earlier, police submitted an interim charge sheet in a drug recovery case against Anmol and other suspects before a Karachi judicial magistrate.

According to the charge sheet, five suspects, including three women, were declared absconders, while the names of 16 witnesses were included in the case.

The investigation report alleged that Anmol had been involved in the preparation of drugs for 16 years and had learned cocaine production from her former husband before starting her own operation after their separation.

The charge sheet further claimed that she allegedly sold cocaine in upscale areas of Karachi and supplied drugs at educational institutions and private parties through associates. It also alleged that she frequently changed locations between Karachi and Lahore.

According to the police report, forensic analysis of her mobile phone revealed the names of three alleged delivery riders, identified as Aizaz, Hamza, and Aqib, and investigators alleged that drugs were also sold through online channels.