Apns Welcomes Appointment Of Raisa Adil As Principal Information Officer

ISLAMABAD – The All Pakistan Newspapers Society welcomed the appointment of Raisa Adil as Principal Information Officer of Press Information Department.

APNS President Senator Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Muhammad Athar Kazi have hoped that during her tenure as Principal Information Officer Ms. Raisa Adil would protect and safeguard the freedom of press and address the problems of print media. They are confident that during her tenure, the print media will continue to enjoy good relations with the PID and the government.

The APNS officer bearers acknowledged the services of the outgoing PIO Mr. Mobishir Hassan and appreciated him for the support and cooperation extended to print media during his tenure.

The APNS officer bearers hoped that issues pertaining to the print media which are still pending would be addressed.

These include the implementation of already approved increase in government advertising rates, increase in the quantum of government advertising and payments of long outstanding dues so that the print media could face the liquidity crunch.

A day earlier, the federal government transferred Raisa Adil, a BS-20 officer of the Information Group, and posted her as the new Principal Information Officer (PIO).