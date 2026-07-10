Fake healer rapes two minor girls in Mirpur Khas, one dies

MIRPUR KHAS – A case has been registered in Mirpur Khas against an alleged fake spiritual healer and his associate following allegations of rape involving two minor girls, resulting in the death of one victim.

The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased girl’s father. The First Information Report (FIR) includes charges related to murder, kidnapping, and sexual abuse.

the alleged fake healer and his accomplice subjected both girls to sexual abuse. One of the girls died, while the other remains in critical condition and is receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Police said the main suspect, identified as the alleged fake healer, has been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend his absconding associate.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Earlier, police in Lahore have arrested a man accused of raping a 20-year-old woman after allegedly luring her with a false promise of employment.

According to police, the suspect contacted the woman on the pretext of providing her with a job and called her to a house.

Investigators said the suspect also allegedly offered to cover her academy expenses to gain her trust.

Police officials said the woman was alone with the suspect when she arrived at the location, where the alleged incident took place.

A case has been registered against the suspect, identified as Mujahid Khan, and further investigation is underway, police said.