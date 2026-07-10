TECNO brings Smarter Everyday Experiences with Power of AI

ISLAMABAD – TECNO partnered with Google AI Plus to bring advanced artificial intelligence experiences to eligible smartphone users in Pakistan, making premium AI tools more accessible for everyday use. As part of the initiative, eligible users will receive three months of Google AI Plus at no additional cost, including 2TB of cloud storage, while saving up to PKR 2,000 per month for three months.

The offer is available on eligible TECNO smartphones launched from December 2025 onwards, with the TECNO CAMON 50 Series delivering the complete AI-powered experience. The smartphone series is equipped with capable processors, generous RAM, a vibrant AMOLED display with a smooth refresh rate, and a long-lasting battery with fast charging, providing users with a premium combination of performance and intelligent features.

TECNO said the partnership introduces wide range of AI-powered tools designed to simplify everyday tasks. Eligible users can access Gemini AI Plus for smarter assistance, edit photos using natural language prompts, search their gallery with Ask Photos, and generate ideas, images, and other creative content using Google’s AI capabilities. These features are aimed at transforming smartphones into intelligent personal assistants that adapt to users’ daily needs.

AI tools are designed to support different groups of users. Students can summarize lecture notes, organize research, and brainstorm presentation ideas. Freelancers can refine client proposals, draft marketing content, and generate creative concepts without switching between multiple applications. Small business owners can create engaging social media content, develop promotional campaigns, and manage day-to-day tasks more efficiently.

Photography is one of the key highlights of the collaboration. The CAMON 50 Series combines its advanced high-resolution camera system with Google AI Plus, allowing users to enhance photos simply by describing the changes they want. AI-powered editing enables users to remove unwanted objects, improve lighting, enhance landscapes, and complete professional-looking edits within seconds.

The partnership also enhances digital storage and organization through 2TB of cloud storage, providing enough capacity to securely store hundreds of thousands of photos, thousands of videos, and important documents. Coursework, business files, creative projects, and personal memories remain safely backed up, synchronized across compatible devices, and easily accessible whenever needed.

According to TECNO, the Google AI Plus offer reflects the company’s broader vision of making advanced AI experiences more accessible to consumers in Pakistan. By combining the flagship capabilities of the CAMON 50 Series with Google AI Plus, TECNO aims to help students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and content creators work smarter, create faster, stay organized, and enhance everyday productivity.