JusticeForSubhan: Teenager killed in Askari 10 Crash during ‘Race between Two Underage Drivers’

LAHORE – A family of Lahore’s Askari 10 witnessed an unimaginable tragedy as a suspected high-speed race between two cars allegedly driven by underage boys ended with 13-year-old Subhan losing his life and another child battling for survival, leaving grieving family and residents demanding answers under #JusticeForSubhan trend.

The fatal accident occurred on Thursday and it intensified public scrutiny over reckless driving, illegal street racing, and reports that one of the vehicles involved was allegedly being driven by an underage boy.

According to initial reports, two cars were allegedly racing through the upscale society at high speed when they crashed into bike. Subhan, Abubakar and another child were reportedly waiting outside a house on a two wheeler when the speeding vehicles hit them.

The impact proved catastrophic as Subhan was reportedly tossed into air before suffering fatal head injury after hitting the pedestrian crossing. He died before getting any medical treatment. Abubakar sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in a coma, while reports suggest two other children were also injured. Authorities have yet to officially confirm the number of injured victims.

لاہور کے علاقے عسکری 10 میں مبینہ طور پر گاڑیوں کی ریس لگانے والی لڑکیوں کی گاڑی بے قابو ہو کر دو موٹر سائیکلوں سے ٹکرا گئی، حادثے میں 14 سالہ سبحان جاں بحق جبکہ دو نوجوان زخمی ہوئے۔پولیس نے مقدمہ درج کر لیا،مگرتاحال

کوئی ملزم گرفتار نہ ہو سکا#justiceforsubhan #roadaccident pic.twitter.com/wGJrxkUb7a — Fahad Bhatti (@FahadReportsPK) July 9, 2026

As the tragedy unfolded, social media users began sharing pictures claiming to identify alleged driver as Rana H**za. Several posts alleged that he was behind the wheel of one of the speeding vehicles. However, neither Lahore Police nor any official authority has confirmed the identity of the driver.

Adding to the controversy, users also circulated claims that the same individual had previously shared a video from 2024 referencing another accident in Askari 10. According to those posts, his vehicle had allegedly mounted a footpath after being driven recklessly. These allegations remain unverified, and neither Daily Pakistan nor Lahore Police has authenticated them till the filing of this report.

The incident sparked wave of public anger, with social meida users demanding immediate arrests and strict legal action against those responsible. Many questioned how a minor could allegedly gain access to a vehicle and drive inside a residential community without effective enforcement.

CCTV footage and videos said to capture the moments leading up to the collision have gone viral across social media platforms. The recordings have fueled concerns over alleged street racing inside a gated housing society, where residents expect roads to be safe for children and families.

As per available information, the suspected driver’s family left the housing society after the crash. However, no official source has confirmed these claims.

Police are yet to brief media about more details of the cause of death and illegal racing, and involvement of underage driver.

The tragedy has once again placed Pakistan’s road safety laws under the spotlight, raising pressing questions about enforcement failures, accountability for dangerous driving, and the consequences of allowing minors to operate vehicles.