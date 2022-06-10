Pervez Musharraf is alive and not on ventilator, says ex-president's family

DUBAI – Former chief of army staff Pervez Musharraf has been hospitalised for the last three weeks due to a complication of his ailment, said family on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Pervez Musharraf family denied the media reports of shifting the former president to ventilator.

The family said, “He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living.”

Earlier, it was reported in media that the former General was placed on ventilator after his health deteriorates in Dubai. However, his family took to his Twitter handle and cleared the air about his health condition.