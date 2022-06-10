Pervez Musharraf is alive and not on ventilator, says ex-president's family
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Pervez Musharraf is alive and not on ventilator, says ex-president's family
Source: APML
Share

DUBAI – Former chief of army staff Pervez Musharraf has been hospitalised for the last three weeks due to a complication of his ailment, said family on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Pervez Musharraf family denied the media reports of shifting the former president to ventilator.

The family said, “He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living.”

Earlier, it was reported in media that the former General was placed on ventilator after his health deteriorates in Dubai. However, his family took to his Twitter handle and cleared the air about his health condition.

More From This Category
Aamir Liaquat’s funeral prayers offered in ...
06:00 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Budget 2022-23: Rs1523b allocated for Pakistan's ...
05:37 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Cabinet approves 15pc raise in salaries of govt ...
02:35 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Prioritizing health and making home worry-free ...
01:45 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Pakistan records rise in donkey population in ...
01:31 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
‘Imran Khan misused the evidences against ...
12:21 PM | 10 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rushna Khan's new bold photo sets internet on fire
06:26 PM | 10 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr