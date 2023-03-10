No 'regional drone hub' setting up in Pakistan, clarifies FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday rejected the claims that it had shown a willingness to the United States for allowing a “regional drone hub” on its soil as part of its continuing dialogue on counterterrorism.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch said, “There was no discussion on the topic (regional drone hub). It was not on the agenda and it was not discussed and, therefore, there is no need for speculation in that matter.”

Instead, she explained, Pakistan was very encouraged by the recent dialogue on counterterrorism with the US.

“It was a good opportunity for the two sides to discuss counterterrorism issues, as the challenge of terrorism is a challenge for the entire world. The topics that we covered included cooperation at multilateral forums, cyber security, countering violent extremism. Of course, the discussion was also held on capacity-building matters, especially in anti-money laundering. As you know, Pakistan has already developed a very robust mechanism following the FATF process to curb money laundering and financial flows to terrorist organisations,” she said.

The spokesperson was also asked about the Indian reports of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial skipping an SCO meeting in New Delhi.

“Due to his unavoidable commitments on the scheduled meeting dates, the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan will not be able to participate in the SCO Meeting of the Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts scheduled from 10-12 March 202. He has accordingly conveyed his regrets to his Indian counterpart who is the current chair/host of the meeting,” clarified Baloch.

“Our foreign policy is based on building partnerships for peace, friendship and prosperity in the region and beyond. We desire friendly ties with all our neighbors. We have also advocated a constructive engagement and a result-oriented dialogue with India on all outstanding issues including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, India’s unabated hostility and retrogressive steps have vitiated the regional environment and impeded the prospects for peace and cooperation,” she said.

Speaking about the unending ordeal of the women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the weekly press briefing, she said that Pakistan will continue to advocate for the rights of Kashmiri women and invite the international community’s attention towards the grave situation of Kashmiri women in IIOJK.

“At least 682 women civilians have been victims of extrajudicial killings by the Indian forces since January 2001. Instead of providing them protection, Indian security forces molested or raped 11,256 women during the same period. Women constitute majority of the Kashmiri people suffering from psychiatric problems that are widespread in the climate of oppression and fear. Over two dozen women leaders and activists, including Asia Andrabi, remain incarcerated in different jails of IIOJK and New Delhi.”