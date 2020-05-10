NHA revenue 'increases by 73pc during PTI tenure'

07:21 PM | 10 May, 2020
NHA revenue 'increases by 73pc during PTI tenure'
Share

ISLAMABAD- Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said on Sunday the revenue of the National Highway Authority ( NHA) has increased by 73 percent during the tenure of the PTI government.

In a statement issued here, he said the authority has completed the first phase of geographic information system survey. This, he said, will further enhance the revenue of the NHA.

Murad Saeed also expressed the commitment for timely completion of ongoing road infrastructure projects.

More From This Category
Pakistan's National Assembly meets on coronavirus ...
11:26 AM | 11 May, 2020
Pakistan Army confirms officer's death from ...
08:41 AM | 11 May, 2020
COVID-19: 6th consignment of Chinese equipment ...
08:11 AM | 11 May, 2020
Family to sue Greece over killing a Pakistani at ...
11:45 PM | 10 May, 2020
Asad Umar urges every individual to take ...
09:05 PM | 10 May, 2020
At least 47 inmates infected with COVID-19 in ...
08:08 PM | 10 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Athar Shah Khan 'Jaidi' passes away in Karachi
07:10 PM | 10 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr