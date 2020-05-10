NHA revenue 'increases by 73pc during PTI tenure'
07:21 PM | 10 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD- Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said on Sunday the revenue of the National Highway Authority ( NHA) has increased by 73 percent during the tenure of the PTI government.
In a statement issued here, he said the authority has completed the first phase of geographic information system survey. This, he said, will further enhance the revenue of the NHA.
Murad Saeed also expressed the commitment for timely completion of ongoing road infrastructure projects.
