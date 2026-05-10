8 dead, dozens injured as wedding bus plunges into ditch in Shikarpur

Shikarpur – A bus carrying wedding guests fell into a ditch on the Mian Jo Goth Link Road after its tie rod broke, resulting in the loss of several precious lives.

According to police, 8 people, including a child, were killed in the accident, while 26 others—including the bride and groom—were injured in the tragic incident. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police said the bus was traveling from the city of Usta Muhammad in Balochistan to Mirpur Buriro when the accident occurred near Mian Jo Goth due to the breaking of the bus’s tie rod.