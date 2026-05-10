Overseas Pakistanis in China, Brazil celebrate “Marka-e-Haq” with Strong Message of Unity, Identity

BEIJING – Special commemorative events marking “Marka-e-Haq” were held at Pakistani embassies in China and Brazil, drawing attention from diplomatic circles and overseas Pakistani communities.

At the Pakistani Embassy in China, the ceremony highlighted importance of “Marka-e-Haq” as a powerful symbol of struggle for peace, regional stability, and national sovereignty. Participants described it as a “bright example” of Pakistan’s continued commitment to defending its national interests and promoting stability in the region.

A key feature of event was the screening of a special documentary showcasing different aspects of the historic success of “Marka-e-Haq,” which received strong appreciation from attendees. Diplomatic and community participants emphasized that such initiatives reflect Pakistan’s narrative on peace, resilience, and unity on the global stage.

Meanwhile, a separate but equally significant ceremony was held at the Pakistani Embassy in Brazil to mark the completion of one year of “Marka-e-Haq.”

Overseas Pakistanis attending the event delivered a powerful message of national unity and solidarity. They stressed that despite being physically away from their homeland, their hearts remain deeply connected to Pakistan.

Marka-e-Haq is being marked as a symbol of patriotism, unity, and unwavering loyalty. Speakers noted that such global celebrations reflect the strong emotional bond between overseas Pakistanis and the armed forces of Pakistan, highlighting their continued support, pride, and national spirit.