Update on Karachi Weather

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday predicted hot and dry conditions in the country's southeastern region, including provincial capital Karachi during the next 12 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

According to the Met Office, it will remain partly cloudy in the metropolis but there is no chance of rain in the port city on Tuesday.

Karachi Temperature Today

At 1pm, the mercury reaches around 35°C, humidity remains at over 70 percent. Winds blew at 11km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 111, which is unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.