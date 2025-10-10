Blind woman raped, forced into begging on pretext of false marriage promise, financial help

LAHORE – A blind woman was sexually assaulted and forced intoto begging for months on the pretext of offering financial assistance and false promise of marriage.

The victim told police that the accused first approached her under the guise of offering help. Instead, he took her to Lahore, where he began sexual assaulting her.

The man not only assaulted the woman repeatedly but also coerced her into begging on the streets, seizing all the money she earned.

According to the woman, the accused promised to marry her, convincing her to divorce her previous husband under false pretenses. Afterward, he stole her gold jewelry and cash, leaving her emotionally and financially devastated.

After enduring months of abuse, the woman finally managed to escape her captor and return to her home in the B-Plot area.

Upon her return, she courageously reported the ordeal to the police, explaining that the man had threatened to kill her if she sought help or tried to expose him.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.