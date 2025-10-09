Ttp Leader Noor Wali Mehsud Reportedly Killed In Kabul Airstrikes

KABUL – Pakistan’s most wanted terrorist and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Noor Wali Mehsud, along with potential successors Qari Saifullah Mehsud and Khalid Mehsud, were targeted in a recent airstrike in Kabul, reports said late Thursday.

According to sources, a drone strike conducted by Pakistan reportedly hit Noor Wali Mehsud. While there is no official confirmation of his death, he is believed to have sustained injuries. The attack completely destroyed his vehicle.

Noor Wali Mehsud, the TTP chief, was moving freely in this vehicle. The photograph was taken in #Kabul. https://t.co/9J3dBRZoWB pic.twitter.com/YQDUF6gElV — Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) October 9, 2025

The development comes amid an escalation in efforts against TTP leadership, though details about the impact on the group’s hierarchy remain unclear.

Two explosions followed by heavy gunfire were reported in the eastern part of the city near District 8, causing panic among residents. Unverified social media posts suggested aircraft overhead, sparking speculation of possible airstrikes.

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will hold important press conference tomorrow at Peshawar Corps Headquarters.