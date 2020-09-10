Pak Army soldier martyred in Indian army unprovoked CFV along LoC
09:43 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
Pak Army soldier martyred in Indian army unprovoked CFV along LoC
RAWALPINDI - A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom after the Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the line of control (LOC).

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the Indian army targeted Pakistan army posts and civil population in Bedori Sector.

The Pakistan Army responded effectively to the Indian troops CFV and there were reports of heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material.

During exchange of intense fire, Havaldar Liaqat, age 39 years, resident of District Chakwal, embraced martyrdom.

