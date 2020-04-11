China to give Rs2b for smart university project in Pakistan
Associated Press of Pakistan
05:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
BEIJING – China will provide Pakistan with an unrequited assistance of Rs 2.048 billion for completion of a smart university transformation project.

The project belongs to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework to promote Pakistan’s economic and social development. The first phase of the pilot program includes 50 public universities, according to qq.com, a Chinese news website.

The project aims to create a more attractive university environment by introducing advanced digital technologies in universities. The project will also focus on developing distance education and promoting cultural progress, thereby expanding the influence and coverage of university education.

According to the agreement signed by China and Pakistan, the project covers a total of 124 public universities, and 400 smart classrooms need to be prepared, including 200 classrooms in the first phase of the pilot.

