US, Mexico decides to cut oil production
12:48 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
NEW YORK - United States (US) and Mexico have agreed to cut oil production.
Addressing a press conference in Washington, President Donald Trump while confirming the deal said Mexico is going to reduce oil production by 100,000 barrels, the Radio Pakistan reported.
Meanwhile, Mexico President, López Obrador said Trump agreed to cut production by an extra 250,000 barrel per day as compensation for Mexico.
