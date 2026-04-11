PM Shehbaz meets JD Vance on sidelines of ‘Islamabad Talks’ between US, Iran

ISLAMABAD – As the Islamabad Talks commenced today (Saturday), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance.

The US vice president was assisted by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr. Jared Kushner.

PM Shehbaz was assisted by Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Sen. Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Senator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Commending the commitment of both delegations to engage constructively, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that these talks would serve as a stepping stone toward durable peace in the region.

The premier reiterated that Pakistan looks forward to continue its facilitation of both sides in making progress towards sustainable peace in the region.