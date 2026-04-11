Us Vice President Jd Vance Arrives In Islamabad For Ceasefire Talks With Iran

ISLAMABAD – US Vice President JD Vance, leading a high-level delegation, arrived in Pakistan on Saturday to engage in comprehensive ceasefire negotiations with Iranian officials.

The delegation included White House advisor Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Field Marshal Asim Munir received the US delegation at the airport.

The US Vice President’s aircraft avoided Middle Eastern airspace, taking a longer route from Maryland with a 2.5-hour stopover in Paris.

It traveled through Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan before entering Pakistani airspace near Chitral at 10:00 AM.

The plane was warmly welcomed by the Pakistan Air Force and landed at Nur Khan Airbase at 10:33 AM.