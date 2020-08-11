Supreme Court orders to register case against K-Electric  

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Apex Court has directed to register case against K-Electric over recent deaths in Karachi due to electrocution during ongoing Monsoon rain spell.

According to media details, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has also ordered to put K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Monis Alvi’s name on Exit Control List (ECL) and conduct audit of the company.

While expressing anger over prolonged electricity outages in the metropolis, the top judge reprimanded the concerned authorities and remarked that people are severely suffering from this issue.

Earlier, the apex top had remarked that eight to ten people are dying every day in Karachi due to electrocution and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is doing nothing.

The top court conducted the hearing, following continuous electricity loadshedding and electrocution-related incidents which occurred after monsoon rains lashed in parts of Karachi.