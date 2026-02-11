Protected Consumers could pay Rs200–300 Monthly under New Tariff Plan

KARACHI – For years, protected electricity consumers in Pakistan enjoyed low fixed charges, while higher bills fell on bigger users. But that could be about to change.

After launch of new solar net metering rules, lawmakers are now pushing to extend fixed electricity charges to protected households for the first time. NEPRA hearing chaired by Waseem Mukhtar, officials laid out a detailed plan that not only affects small users but reshapes the entire tariff structure, raising some bills, cutting others, and aiming to reduce long-standing cross-subsidies.

Lawmakers proposed imposing fixed electricity charges on protected consumers following the rollout of new solar net metering regulations. The controversial plan was unveiled during a NEPRA hearing on the Power Division’s request to revise electricity tariffs, presided over by NEPRA Chairman Waseem Mukhtar.

Officials revealed that fixed charges, previously applied only to non-protected consumers using more than 300 units per month, are now being extended to protected consumers—sparking debates about affordability and fairness.

Under the new proposal:

Consumer Monthly Consumption Proposed Fixed Charge Protected Up to 100 units 200 Up to 200 units 300 Non-Protected Up to 100 units 275 Up to 200 units 300 Up to 300 units 350 301–400 units 400 401–500 units 500 600 units 675 Up to 700 units 675 Over 700 units 675

Officials also emphasized that this revision aims to reduce cross-subsidies in the power tariff structure, but questions remain about the impact on low-income households.

NEPRA is expected to review the proposals before making a final decision, leaving millions of electricity consumers anxiously awaiting the outcome.