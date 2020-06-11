COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss COVID-19 situation, polio eradication derive in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Bill Gates had a telephone conversation over polio eradication derive in Pakistan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press statement, the call was in the backdrop of polio eradication drive in the country in which Bill Gates appreciated Pakistan Army’s help in enabling the anti-polio campaign through provision of security, monitoring and bridging of capacity gaps.

COAS General Qamar Bajwa said that it s a national duty and Army played a part in the significant initiatives undertaken by the Government of Pakistan and health care departments of provinces.

The healthcare workers who played the most important part in polio drive also acted as the frontline defence against COVID-19, COAS said.

Gen Bajwa said that despite COVID-19, Pakistan Army in support of Govt’s efforts has already made preparations to restart anti polio campaign in coming weeks.

COAS thanked Bill Gates for his foundation s efforts towards the noble cause and said that every initiative aimed at betterment of Pakistan and its people will be fully supported and appreciated.

Both also discussed the challenges in face of current and future pandemic threats and efforts to enhance the resilience of population through education, technology and flexible healthcare management.