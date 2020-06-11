Pakistan to give befitting response to India if carries out any misadventure: FM Qureshi
Web Desk
01:41 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan will give an immediate befitting response to India if it carries out any misadventure against it.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that Indian rulers consider Pakistan as a soft target, but Pakistan is not a soft target, Pakistan is quite capable to defend itself, he added.

The Minister said that India's continuous ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) is part of its planned strategy aimed at diverting people's attention from its failures.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said if India believes that Pakistan will withdraw its support to Kashmiris due to its threats, it is mistaken. Pakistan wants resolution of the Kashmir issue and it will continue raising voice over India's barbarism against Kashmiris, he said.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan holds a principled stance and the international environment supports Pakistan's stance. He said the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation strengthen Pakistan's principled stance on Kashmir.

