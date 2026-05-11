Pakistan weather update: NDMA issues rain alert for THESE areas

ISLAMABAD – The National Emergencies Operations Centre of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and hail over the next 12 to 24 hours in various parts of the country.

According to the NDMA, the current weather patterns align with forecasts issued 3 to 4 months ago, and advance alerts for the period from April to June had already been shared.

The alert predicts strong winds, lightning, and rain in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with hail expected in certain areas.

In Punjab, cities such as Islamabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Multan, and others are likely to experience rainfall.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, areas including Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, and Kotli are expected to see thunderstorms with rain. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts such as Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Peshawar, Mardan, and Dera Ismail Khan may also receive rain, with hail possible in some locations.

The NDMA warned that rising temperatures could accelerate glacier and snow melt, increasing the risk of glacial lake outbursts, flash floods, and landslides. Citizens have been advised to avoid glacial lakes, steep slopes, and unnecessary travel, and to stay in safe locations during storms.

The authority also cautioned that strong winds and potential hail could damage weak structures, solar panels, and vehicles, while travel in mountainous areas may become challenging. Relevant departments have been instructed to remain on high alert and take preventive measures.