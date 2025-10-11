Lahore-Islamabad GT Road, other routes sealed as twin cities brace for violent protest

LAHORE – Punjab authorities completely sealed GT Road near Kala Shah Kaku, disrupting the main road link between Lahore and Islamabad in wake of a possible protest march by a political-religious group.

As participants stayed overnight at Shahdara Bridge, which is around 12-15 kilometers from Kala Shah Kaku, and are expected to march toward the town today.

Punjab administration and police tightened security across multiple districts, causing massive inconvenience for commuters, travelers, and students. At Nala Dek near Kala Shah Kaku, large containers have been placed on both sides of the road, and heavy deployment of police, Rangers, and other law enforcement personnel is in place to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

Road closures have caused severe traffic disruptions between Lahore, Gujranwala, and surrounding cities.

In Jhelum and Kharian, authorities have dug deep trenches, 30 feet deep and 20 feet wide, on GT Road and near bridges over the Jhelum River. Trucks and vehicles have also been stationed along the road, with police deployed on both sides to prevent any disruption.