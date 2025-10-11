Pakistan government officers banned from contacting foreign citizens

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior has issued a directive restricting government officials from contacting foreigners without prior approval.

According to the new rules, no government officer will be allowed to communicate with foreign nationals or accept foreign invitations without seeking permission from the Interior Secretary.

This measure will apply to all subordinate government departments and agencies. The ministry’s directive also bans government officials from accepting invitations for foreign or private visits without prior consent.

The new rules make it mandatory for officials to obtain formal permission before meeting foreign representatives, international officials, or foreign diplomatic missions.

The Ministry of Interior emphasized that all government officers must strictly adhere to these guidelines to ensure compliance with national security and diplomatic protocols.

The decision reflects the government’s focus on ensuring that foreign engagements by officials are monitored and controlled, contributing to a more coordinated and secure approach to international relations.