‘Shooting defines a soldier’s discipline’: Field Marshal praises Pak Army Sharpshooters

JHELUM – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir appreciated Pakistan’s finest marksmen for their remarkable shooting prowess at closing ceremony of 45th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA).

The top general attended the event as Chief Guest, and engaged with Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU), Jhelum. 45th PARA Central Meet 2025, which ran from October 1 to November 10, brought together over 2,000 elite shooters from the Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, Civil Armed Forces, and rifle associations representing Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and the Federal Territories.

The event witnessed contests where competitors showcased skill, composure, and unwavering dedication to excellence. In a commanding performance, Pakistan Army clinched victory in the 3rd Inter-Services Combat Shooting Championship 2025, triumphing in all four inter-services matches to secure the top honour.

Punjab Regiment outclassed competitors to win the Unit Firing Proficiency Match (Group-I), while Sepoy Muhammad Irfan of the same regiment emerged as the overall champion, earning the coveted title of “Master at Arms.” Meanwhile, Naib Subedar Umar Farooq of the Army Marksmanship Unit proudly lifted the Army Hundred Rifle Match Trophy after an exceptional display of marksmanship.

In his address, Army Chief praised participants’ dedication and excellence, stressing that “mastery in shooting must remain a core objective of military training.” His words resonated strongly across the ranks, reaffirming the Army’s commitment to operational readiness and professional excellence.

COAS also graced the centenary celebrations of Military College Jhelum (MCJ) as Chief Guest. In historic moment, he inaugurated Centenary Monument and College Museum, symbolizing hundred years of heritage, leadership, and sacrifice. he hailed MCJ’s monumental role in shaping generations of leaders and instilling the values of discipline, patriotism, and service to the nation. He also paid heartfelt tribute to the fallen heroes by laying a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Upon arrival, the COAS was warmly received by the Commander Rawalpindi Corps and the Inspector General Training & Evaluation (IGT&E), marking a day of celebration, reflection, and national pride in Pakistan’s storied military tradition.